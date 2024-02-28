leaked audios an attempt to put pressure on MQM

The MQM is reportedly seeking control over six crucial ministries at the federal level, including the governorship of Sindh. However, negotiations with the PML N have hit a roadblock, as the latter is willing to allocate only three ministries to the MQM

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is currently grappling with the fallout from a series of leaked audios that have significantly intensified the already charged political atmosphere. The MQM finds itself in a precarious position, acknowledging the authenticity of the audios on one hand, while vehemently denouncing them as a conspiracy against the party on the other.

At first glance, the leaked audios seem to be a calculated effort aimed at exerting pressure on the MQM. The objective appears to coerce the party into acquiescing to a specific share in the federal cabinet. This revelation has injected a new level of complexity into the political dynamics, as stakeholders weigh the implications and motivations behind the leaked materials.

The political landscape, already marked by heightened tensions and fragmentation, now faces the challenge of navigating through the aftermath of these revelations. The MQM’s response, oscillating between acknowledgment and dismissal, further adds to the intrigue surrounding the incident. As the public and political circles grapple with the implications, a thorough investigation into the origin and context of the leaked audios is imperative to ascertain the veracity of the claims and the potential impact on the political landscape in Islamabad.

The MQM is reportedly seeking control over six crucial ministries at the federal level, including the governorship of Sindh. However, negotiations with the PML N have hit a roadblock, as the latter is willing to allocate only three ministries to the MQM. The negotiations became even more challenging, leading to heightened pressure on the MQM, when audio and video leaks surfaced during the talks. These leaks have added an additional layer of complexity to the discussions, making it more challenging for the MQM to navigate the negotiation process.

Not long ago, the PML-N found itself at a crossroads, contemplating whether to seize control of Punjab or pursue a federal government position. This strategic decision didn’t sit well with the influential power players in Pakistan, who preferred the PML-N to assert authority both in Punjab and at the federal level. The situation took an unexpected turn when Commissioner Rawalpindi captured widespread attention by revealing that all 39 national and provincial assembly seats had been manipulated in favor of the PML-N.

This disclosure proved to be a bombshell for the PML-N, as the Commissioner asserted that these 39 seats, if taken away from the PML N, it shall not be able to form a government at the provincial and federal level. Faced with this challenge, the PML-N swiftly changed course and agreed to form a government at the federal level as well. The calculated maneuver successfully yielded the desired results for the power dynamics in Pakistan. Interestingly the same gimmick is being applied in the case of the MQM.

Earlier, an audio clip attributed to Mustafa Kamal went viral on the internet in which he revealed to the party’s Rabita Committee that apparently PML-N is not in the mood to hold talks with them and accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of attempting to corner them. Kamal has confirmed the audio to be genuine.

In the latest audio, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori — who is a also member of the MQM-P’s committee that has been tasked with negotiating with other political parties — could be heard saying that the party is paying the cost of becoming part of the Shahbaz Sharif-led coalition.

“We were part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government when PML-N and PPP were in Opposition. We supported the PDM, which angered our voter,” Tessori said in the audio which could not be independently verified.

“MQM-P got seven seats despite all the hurdles [in 2018 elections] which was our vote bank. We didn’t get the vote today [in the 2024 polls]. The party is being offered one ministry [Information Technology] as part of government and they are bringing their own governor in Sindh as well.”

Tessori further said that the party would face severe consequences if they entered into an alliance.

In the alleged audio that appears to be of an MQM-P meeting, the Sindh governor said that the PPP is pressurising PML-N to sideline the party.