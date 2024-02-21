Leading the Industry: Pearl-Continental Bhurban sets benchmark in food safety

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban Attains ISO-22000 & HACCP Food Safety Management Recertifications with 100% Compliance for The Second Year Running

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA) – Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban has been recertified by ISO-22000:2018 and HACCP, an esteemed international standard for food safety management, with 100% compliance two years in a row.

ISO-22000 is an internationally accepted standard for food safety management systems, providing a comprehensive framework to ensure the safety of food products throughout the supply chain. It covers processes from primary production to consumption, emphasizing a holistic approach to food safety.

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) is a systematic approach to food safety that identifies, evaluates, and controls potential hazards throughout food production. Developed in the 1960s by NASA in collaboration with the Pillsbury Company to ensure the safety of space food, HACCP has since become a global standard in the food industry.

The recertification audit, conducted by the globally renowned TUV Austria, encompassed on-site evaluations and a meticulous examination of documentation, policies, and procedures. No major or minor non-conformity was identified during the comprehensive assessment, showcasing the team’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in food safety.

Addressing the positive audit results, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “We have a longstanding reputation for exceptional service standards and commitment to excellence in all hospitality avenues. Our pledge will only grow stronger with such humbling accolades, spurring our motivation for the future.”

General Manager, Pearl-Continental Hotel, Bhurban, Nadeem Chaudhary shared his thoughts on the achievement, “We strive to provide the best-in-class services for our valued guests and continue evolving our processes and procedures to maintain quality at par with global standards. Thank you for your continued trust; we are grateful to receive these recertifications and will continue enhancing our services to stay at the top of our game.”

The auditors commended the team for their dedication and also lauded the sustainability initiatives spearheaded by senior management. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) project at Pearl-Continental Bhurban, which utilizes live bacteria to treat and recycle wastewater while converting it into organic fertilizer, was also praised.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts, PC Legacy, and Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.