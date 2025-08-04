Leaderless and Lawless: The Crisis Consuming Pakhtunkhwa

By Barrister Usman Ali, Ph.D.

Pakistan today finds itself navigating a paradox. On the global stage, the country is showing signs of diplomatic recovery and economic stabilization. Its international footprint appears more confident, and there is cautious optimism in some economic circles. Yet, within its borders ,particularly in the conflict-prone provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the situation is anything but stable. Violence, lawlessness, and a palpable erosion of state authority have become disturbingly routine. This alarming internal decay comes at a time when Pakistan’s need for internal cohesion has never been more critical.

Balochistan’s issues are deeply rooted in its historical, ethnic, and regional complexities. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), however, faces a crisis of a different magnitude, one that is layered, accelerating, and far more dangerous in its implications. This is not merely about the resurgence of cross-border terrorism or the geopolitical fallout of a post-US Afghanistan. The core of KP’s crisis lies in systemic rot: a collapse of governance, absence of visionary leadership, and the staggering ineffectiveness of the provincial administration. The surge in extortion, targeted killings, and coordinated attacks on state institutions is not just troubling, it is evidence that the machinery of the state has all but ground to a halt. The enemy is active, while the state seems missing in action.

The current provincial government has come to represent the worst of political immaturity, factionalism, and administrative paralysis. The chief minister and most members of his cabinet lack both the experience and the temperament to govern. Bereft of political wisdom or a roadmap for public service, they operate more from ego and stubbornness than reason and responsibility. Coordination within the cabinet is fractured, and dialogue with the opposition is virtually nonexistent. In such an environment, policymaking is impossible and institutional integrity deteriorates further.

Debating the legality or political intent behind Imran Khan’s arrest is another matter. What remains clear, however, is that no democratic party ,no matter how aggrieved , can afford to place loyalty to a leader above the well-being of its constituents and the responsibilities of governance. Protest is a right, and legal recourse is part of the democratic toolkit. But freezing the wheels of government, paralyzing administrative systems, and abandoning the public to the jaws of terrorism and inflation is not just irresponsible, it is inexcusable. Tragically, this is the precise path the PTI-led provincial government has chosen.

Among all these challenges, perhaps the most dangerous long-term trend is the ideological drift among KP’s youth. Over the past few years, we’ve witnessed a noticeable shift, from substance to spectacle. Instead of engaging with policy, reform, or serious political discourse, many young people are seduced by loud slogans, viral clips, and hero worship. Performance metrics have been replaced with rhetoric, and argument has been drowned by emotion. In such a climate, leadership is no longer chosen for competence, vision, or service, but for charisma and follower counts. This erosion of seriousness has paved the way for the kind of ineffectual leadership now presiding over a province in disarray.

To reverse this decay, we must institutionalize political literacy and civic education. Youth must be taught that leadership is not about trending hashtags or stadium crowds; it is about legislation, collaboration with state institutions, responsible budgeting, and the ability to handle matters of peace and security with maturity. Their grooming must begin in universities, civil society platforms, and educational policy frameworks. The goal should be to produce not just voters, but active, informed citizens.

The time for symbolic all-party conferences and rhetorical jirgas has passed. What is needed now is a national agenda for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s recovery , one that brings together serious political actors across party lines. Among those capable of leading such a conversation is Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao , a seasoned and respected statesman who has served both as KP’s chief minister and the federal interior minister. His clarity, resolve, and firm stance against militancy make him an essential voice in this moment of crisis.

Likewise, despite his current health challenges, Asfandyar Wali Khan’s political wisdom and legacy still carry weight. Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains a commanding presence with both religious and political influence in the region. Others such as Barrister Masood Kausar and Humayun Khan of the PPP, Sirajul Haq of Jamaat-e-Islami, and leaders like Mohsin Dawar and Pervez Khattak can also contribute meaningfully. Though PTI and PMLN currently lack clear provincial leadership, their participation in such an initiative is essential to building consensus.

At the federal level, the government must re-activate the National Action Plan in both letter and spirit. It must move beyond lip service, ensure meaningful implementation, and rebuild trust by being transparent with the public about the depth of the crisis. Our youth must be pulled out of the performative world of social media and reconnected with the real struggles of the nation. Similarly, media institutions need to abandon sensationalism in favor of policy-focused journalism and constructive political engagement.

If KP’s credible and cross-partisan leadership sits down at the same table, it could mark not just the beginning of a solution, but a transformation. Time is running out. The stakes are growing. The enemy is watching. But with clear intent, united purpose, and a vision rooted in reality, today’s chaos can become the foundation for tomorrow’s stability.