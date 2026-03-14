Laylatul-Qadr: A blessed night inspiring faith, mercy and reflection

By Fakhar e Alam

PESHAWAR, Mar 14: As the holy month of Ramazan enters its final days, mosques across Pakistan are witnessing a deep sense of devotion as Muslims increased worship hoping to find spiritually significant Laylatul Qadr — a night filled with immense mercy, forgiveness and divine blessings.

The holy month of Ramazan is considered a time of spiritual purification and countless blessings for Muslims worldwide. But its last ten nights hold special importance because Muslims believe they include Laylatul Qadr, also called the Night of Power, which is better than a thousand months of worship.

“This night is so significant and honorable that Allah Almighty revealed an entire chapter of the holy Quran about it,” said Professor Dr Ghafoor Ahmed, former Director of the Sheikh Zaid Islamic Centre at the University of Peshawar while talking to APP on Saturday.

He explained that a complete chapter, known as Surah Al-Qadr in Para 30 in holy Quran, highlights the extraordinary value of the blessed night for the believers.

“Worship performes in Laylatul Qadr carries rewards greater than a thousand months,” he said.

“In simple terms, a believer who sincerely prays on this holy night can earn the spiritual reward equivalent to more than 83 years of devotion.”

Dr Ghafoor said it was evident from Islamic teachings that the revelation of the Holy Quran began on this night.

“The holy Quran was revealed during the month of Ramazan as mentioned in Surah Al-Baqarah, while Laylatul Qadr marks the moment when the first divine message was delivered.”

Religious scholars said that on this blessed night, angels led by Hazrat Jabrail AS descend to earth, bringing peace and blessings that continue until dawn.

Because its exact date is not known, Muslims are encouraged to seek it during the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramazan, when mosques remain filled with worshippers late into the night.

Dr Ghafoor said that holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stressed on Muslims to find it during odds nights of last ten days of Ramazan and sought for mercy and forgiveness.

He said it was cleared from hadith that the blessed night can be sought on 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th Ramazan, with immense rewards promised for sincere worship for believers.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized that whoever stands in prayer during this holy night with faith and seeking reward will have all previous sins forgiven.

Religious scholar, Maulana Tila Saddique said the final ten days of Ramazan known as the third Ashra are considered a sacred period when Muslims pray for salvation from hellfire and seek closeness to the God through devotion, charity, prayers and reflection.

He said Islamic teachings divide Ramazan into three spiritual phases as the first ten days symbolize mercy, the second represent forgiveness, and the final ten days to offer freedom from hellfire.

The holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) encouraged believers to devote themselves to prayer during these blessed nights and find Layaltul Qadar in odds night of the last ten days of Ramazan.

“The holy Prophet (PBUH) taught that whoever spends Laylat al-Qadr in prayer with faith and sincerity will have their past sins forgiven,” he said.

During the last Ashra, many Muslims observe Itikaf– a practice where worshippers remain in the mosque for last nine to 10 days of Ramazan, dedicating entirely to the prayer, seeking forgiveness and mercy besides achieving the immense blessings of Layaltul Qadar.

“In Itekaf, Muslims try to search Laylatul Qadar by performing prayers in it and recite the holy Quran.”

Tila Saddique said significance of the night can be judged from the fact that the holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) increased worship and spent long hours in prayer and remembrance of Allah, and encouraged his family members to participate in worship as well,” he said.

Hazrat Aisha bint Abu Bakr (RA) described that how the holy Prophet (PBUH) would stay awake throughout these blessed nights in devotion.

While prayer remains central to the holy month, scholars said Ramazan also encourages compassion, patience and generosity within society.

As the final nights of Ramazan continued, thousands of worshippers across Pakistan are spending long hours in prayer, hoping to find Laylatul Qadr.

For millions of Muslims in world including Pakistan, these sacred nights offer a rare opportunity for forgiveness, reflection, mercy and renewal of faith.

Believers are encouraged to increase prayers, recite the holy Quran, seek forgiveness and help those in need in the hope that their prayers, fasts and Itikhaf will be accepted and their lives transformed by the blessings of this extraordinary night granted only for the followers of Islam.