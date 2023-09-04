Lawyers threaten to launch movement for ‘restoration of Constitution’

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: The Pakistan Lawyers Action Committee (PLAC) issued a stern warning during a press conference at the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, indicating their intention to convene an All Pakistan Lawyer’s Convention to launch a nationwide movement.

The primary objective of the movement is to demand the complete restoration of and compliance with the Constitution, emphasising that bills not signed or deemed to have been signed and assented to should not be considered Acts of Parliament.

Prominent lawyers including Sardar Latif Khosa and Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan led the press conference and outlined a series of demands. The lawyers called for recognition that all military courts are incompetent to try civilian citizens on any charge, urging the discontinuation of the policy to establish military courts.

Moreover, the PLAC demanded the holding of general elections within 90 days, with the insistence on the right of full and free participation for all political parties, their members, and leaders on a truly level playing field.

Also read: Constitutional Conundrum: Presidential Non-Assent Vs Parliament

They also called for the immediate revision of all utility bills and the rationalisation of all taxes payable by the people of Pakistan.

Ahsan and Khosa expressed deep concern about the current state of the country. They argued that the country was descending to a level where it can be justifiably depicted as a nation without a constitution.

They cited recent incidents such as the disappearance of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, the daylight kidnapping of former Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervez Elahi by unidentified individuals believed to be affiliated with the Islamabad police, and the arrest of political workers, suggesting these events were aimed at altering loyalties rather than upholding the law.

Furthermore, the lawyers highlighted the severe challenges facing Pakistan, including uncontrollable inflation, record unemployment, increasing suicide rates, and the closure of industries. They expressed doubt about the government’s ability to address these critical issues and voiced their concern about the worsening economic and social conditions in the country.

The PLAC warned that if these issues remain unaddressed and unchanged, they would find it necessary to launch a peaceful movement to push for their demands and bring about necessary reforms.

Meanwhile, Haroonur Rashid, Vice-Chairman, and Hassan Raza Pasha, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), have convened an “All Pakistan Lawyers Representatives Conference” on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 (tomorrow).

The conference aims to discuss critical issues, including the holding of general elections, challenges facing the legal community, and the ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan, said a statement issued by the PBC.

It said that representatives from Bar Councils and Bar Associations across the country have confirmed their participation, and it is expected that the conference will chart the future course of action for the legal fraternity in addressing these pressing concerns.