Lawmakers welcome economic progress, call for joint strategy on affordable energy, food security, inclusive growth

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP/DNA):Lawmakers from both the treasury and opposition benches on Thursday welcomed the improving economic indicators and emphasized the need for bipartisan efforts to sustain economic progress and promote inclusive growth.

Taking part in the budget debate in the National Assembly, members underscored the importance of continued investment in agriculture to enhance food security and uplift rural areas. They also highlighted the need to expand hydropower generation to provide affordable, sustainable energy and reduce dependence on expensive imports.

Resuming the budget debate, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) praised the budget as historic and lauded the role of Pakistan’s armed forces in sending a firm message to India. He expressed confidence that the budget 2025–26 would pave the way for sustainable economic growth in the country.

Amir Dogar of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) criticized the government for overlooking the agriculture sector and called for raising the minimum wage to Rs 50,000. He expressed solidarity with the people of Iran and emphasized the need to invest in hydropower projects.

Atif Khan of SIC criticized the budget and stressed relief measures for the poor segment of society.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) legislator Shagufta Jumani appreciated the government for allocating significant funds to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

She credited Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari for their visionary leadership in initiating this flagship welfare program.

She also urged the government to allocate dedicated funds for polio eradication, emphasizing the importance of sustained public health efforts.

Shagufta Jumani recommended forming a sub-committee under the National Assembly Housing Committee to effectively address the growing challenges in the housing sector and ensure better policy oversight.

Rana Muhammad Hayat, a senior leader from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), criticized the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for plunging the country into economic and energy crises.

He lauded the current leadership under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that economic indicators are now moving in the right direction, and expressed optimism about continued national progress.

Rana Hayat proposed the creation of a special House committee to focus on the problems faced by farmers, a vital segment of the economy.

He also strongly condemned Israeli aggression against innocent civilians of Iran, calling on the international community to take meaningful action for restoring regional peace.

Rana Hayat paid tribute to PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and the armed forces for delivering a strong and timely response to Indian provocations.

Usama Ahmed Mela, MNA from the SIC also condemned the Israeli attack on Iran and urged the government to convene a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to formulate a united and forceful response from the Muslim world.

Emphasizing the critical role of agriculture in national development, he called on the government to provide incentives for farmers, including subsidies for fertilizer, pesticide and broader agricultural reforms.

He also suggested a review of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) authority, indicating concerns about its administrative reach.

PML-N lawmaker Ehsan-ul-Haq Bajwa praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team for presenting a balanced and pro-people budget, especially under difficult circumstances.

He welcomed the increase in government employees’ salaries and the provision of tax relief, acknowledging the government’s efforts to provide relief to ordinary citizens.

Ehsan-ul-Haq highlighted the government’s increased allocations for BISP, infrastructure, affordable housing and agriculture, describing them as steps toward sustainable development.

He also paid tribute to Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his efforts in making Pakistan self-reliant and economically stronger.

Regarding his own constituency, he urged the government to restore the railway line in Bahawalnagar and prioritize solutions for electricity and Sui gas issues.

He also commended the armed forces, PAF, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for their swift and robust response to Indian aggression.

PPP MNA Ghulam Ali Talpur said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear program, while Shaheed Benazir Bhutto contributed significantly to the country’s technological advancement.

He asserted that these contributions enable Pakistan today to give a strong deterrent response to external threats.

Ghulam Ali Talpur appreciated the government for presenting a people-friendly and balanced budget amid economic challenges.

He urged the formulation of comprehensive policies to reduce dependence on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and advocated for greater allocation of resources to underdeveloped districts, particularly in Sindh, to improve the Human Development Index across the country.