Law Minister urges all political leaders to sit together for improving economy

Islamabad: The economy of Pakistan is facing serious challenges and it is high time that the leaders of all political parties should sit together and discuss ways and means to steer the economy out of crisis situations. This was said by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice while addressing a dinner reception hosted by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) in honor of Office Bearers of Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council, Islamabad High Court Bar Association and Islamabad District Bar Association.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the political polarization is not good for the country and stressed that all concerned should reconsider their approach to give a better economic future to the posterity. He said that for how long we will run our economy on foreign loans and urged that we should work hard to make Pakistan a self-reliant country. He said that the legal community in cooperation with the media and the business community have always played a positive role in difficult times and hoped that they would again join hands to put Pakistan on the path of better growth.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the burden of cases on courts was increasing and stressed that a mechanism of mediation councils should be promoted to settle out of court trade disputes. He said that the bar council and association should set up their desks in ICCI to facilitate the business community in prompt solution of trade disputes. He stressed that the government should focus on conducive policies to promote business activities, investment and exports. He said that ICCI was ready to work with bar councils and associations to serve the cause of business and lawyers’ communities and resolve their key issues.

Haroon Rasheed, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council said that the business community is the backbone of the economy and close cooperation between business and lawyers’ communities would produce beneficial results for the economy.

Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Vice Chairman, Islamabad Bar Council said that the current rent control act should be made more balanced for landlords and tenants to provide quick justice in rent disputes. He stressed for a charter of economy by all stakeholders to arrest the further downfall of the economy.

Naveed Malik, President, Islamabad High Court Bar Association said that a committee comprising representatives of ICCI and Bar Associations should be constituted to work for solving the issues of business and lawyers’ communities.

Qaiser Imam Gondal, President, Islamabad District Bar Association said that time and investment was important for the business community and the legal system should ensure prompt solution of commercial disputes. He said that the government should make specific legislation for an efficient and effective alternate dispute resolution system of commercial disputes that would promote local and foreign investment in Pakistan.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI said that business and lawyers’ communities are key stakeholders in the development of the country and they should develop close cooperation to achieve their common goals that would help improve the economy.

FaadWaheed, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that the Chamber was ready to work with bar associations to pay the fines of those prisoners who are still in jails due to non-payment of their fines.

Engr. Muhammad Azharul Islam Zafar stressed for new laws to promote ease of doing business in order to boost business and economic activities.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, Haroon Rasheed, Raja Aleem Khan Abbasi, Naveed Malik and Qaiser Imam Gondal were presented shields at the occasion in recognition of their services in the legal profession.