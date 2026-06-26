Law and order at its worst in Islamabad

Many point to the failure of Islamabad’s much-touted Safe City project, noting that most surveillance cameras in the area are either dysfunctional or not monitored effectively.

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s fragile security situation was once again exposed when a senior journalist was robbed at gunpoint in Sector G-11 during the early hours of June 26. The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m., barely 500 meters from the Ramna police station, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of law enforcement in the capital.

According to the victim, the robbers intercepted him near G-11 and fled directly toward Mehrabadi, a notorious settlement adjacent to the sector. Residents describe Mehrabadi, part of the larger katchi abadi network, as a hub of criminal activity where even police patrols hesitate to enter. The journalist, visibly shaken, told this media house that “nobody dares to go there, not even the police.”

Despite the proximity of the crime scene to a police station, no patrols were present at the time. The victim lodged a formal complaint with Ramna police, but locals remain skeptical about whether justice will be served. Many point to the failure of Islamabad’s much-touted Safe City project, noting that most surveillance cameras in the area are either dysfunctional or not monitored effectively.

Residents of G-11 expressed frustration, saying that if such brazen crimes can occur in well-populated, settled sectors, the situation in sparsely populated areas must be even worse. “If criminals can strike here, what hope is there for those living in less secure neighborhoods?” one resident remarked.

The incident underscores a growing perception that Islamabad’s law and order machinery is faltering. The lack of police presence, ineffective surveillance, and unchecked criminal activity in adjoining katchi abadis have created an environment where citizens feel increasingly vulnerable.

This robbery is not an isolated case but part of a troubling pattern. Sector G-11, due to its proximity to Mehrabadi, has long been considered unsafe after dark. The absence of routine patrols and the reluctance of police to confront criminal networks entrenched in informal settlements have emboldened offenders.

For journalists, who often face threats due to their profession, the incident is particularly alarming. It highlights not only the risks faced by ordinary citizens but also the dangers confronting those tasked with holding institutions accountable.

Islamabad’s residents are demanding urgent reforms: functional surveillance systems, regular patrols, and decisive action against criminal hideouts. Until then, the capital’s reputation as a “safe city” will remain little more than a slogan.