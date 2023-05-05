Lavrov says drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington’s awareness and warned Russia would respond with “concrete actions”.
“It’s clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kyiv could not have carried out (the attack),” Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.
« PM Shehbaz meets the British prime minister (Previous News)
Related News
Lavrov says drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge
MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday said the alleged drone attack on theRead More
PM Shehbaz meets the British prime minister
DNA LONDON: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in LondonRead More
Comments are Closed