Launch of commemorative stamps as part of Pakistan-Belarus 30 years of diplomatic ties

MINSK, MAY 4 /DNA/ – The launch ceremony held at Belarusian Post headquarters was attended by Pakistan Ambassador to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan and Belarusian dignitaries including Mr. Eugeny Shestakov, Deputy Foreign Minister, and Ms. Ryabowa Anna, Deputy Minister of Informatization.

In his remarks, Ambassador Khan expressed gratitude for the fruitful partnership that has evolved over the past three decades. He emphasized the establishment of embassies in each other’s capitals in 2014 and 2015 as a significant milestone, underscoring the commitment to engagement and collaboration.

Deputy Foreign Minister Shestakov highlighted the history and ongoing cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

The event highlighted the enduring friendship and ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

The two countries are committed to further strengthening their bonds through upcoming events including high-level visits and cultural exchanges.