Launch of 11th Ramadan Quran memorization competition in Hodeidah

HODEIDAN, Mar 6: The Endowments Office and the Scholars Unit in Hodeidah launched the 11th edition of the “Martyr of the Quran” Ramadan competition, with the participation of 100 male and female memorizers from various districts. The competition lasts for 10 days in the category of memorizing the entire Quran.

The First Deputy Governor affirmed that the competition enhances faith identity and nurtures a conscious Quranic generation, praising the Endowments’ efforts in organizing it annually. Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor for Services Affairs pointed out the importance of contemplating the Quran and acting upon it. The official of the Scholars Unit considered that the competition consolidates principled positions in supporting the nation’s causes.