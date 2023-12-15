Latest petrol price in Pakistan, Expected petrol price from Dec 16

LAHORE – The prices of petrol and other POLs are expected to come down from December 16 for the next fortnight following lower prices in the international market.

Sources familiar with the development said prices of oil in the international market moved down and the rupee appreciated against the USD during the same period, and it can aid in lowering oil prices for inflation-weary Pakistanis.

It was reported that petrol price will come down by Rs10 per litre and diesel prices will saw reduction of Rs12.

The price of other petroleum products is also expected to decrease during the second half of December 2023. With expected changes, petrol price – currently being sold at Rs281.34 per litre – is expected to come down at Rs268.24 per litre.

On the other hand, the price of diesel is expected to come down to Rs 276.05 per litre. Furthermore, price of kerosene oil will come at Rs192.80 per litre. The price of light diesel oil (LDO) is likely to slash by Rs 10.23/litre from Rs 175.93/litre to Rs 165.70/litre.

Expected petrol price in Pakistan Dec 2023

POLs Price Petrol Rs268.24 Diesel Rs276.05

Currently, the Pakistani government is charging petroleum levy of Rs 60 per litre on petrol and the rate of Dealers’ Margin stands at over Rs 8.65 per litre.

Earlier this month, the caretaker setup maintained price of petrol at Rs 281.34 per litre while it slashed the price of diesel by Rs 7 per litre.