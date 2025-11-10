Late Major Amanullah Khan remembered as principled, compassionate leader

ISLAMABAD, NOV 10 /DNA/ – Late Major (r) Amanullah Khan was remembered as a trailblazer who combined service, patriotism, and compassion, an inspiring figure whose leadership and generosity touched countless lives. His legacy was one of principle, confidence, and kindness, as reflected upon by his family members, colleagues, and admirers during a condolence reference held at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad.

The reflections were shared by Khalid Rahman, chairman IPS, Usman Shaukat, president, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jalil Malik, chairman, Akhuwat Steering Committee, Haroon Ishan Piracha, chairman ISE Towers, REIT Management Company Limited, Prof Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani, founder Gallup Pakistan, Abrar Ahmad, member, Board of Governors, IPS, Najib Ahmed, member, BoG, IPS, Nazir Ahmed Vaid, Shahzad Iqbal Sham, senior research fellow, IPS, Mahmood Ahmad, General (r) Faiz Gilani, and Amanullah Khan’s sons Ghufran Amanullah and Jibran Amanullah.

Major Amanullah, who passed away on October 22, 2025, was a distinguished professional, philanthropist, and visionary leader whose life embodied integrity, dedication, and a deep sense of purpose. Associated with the IPS for nearly three decades, he played an instrumental role in shaping the institute’s intellectual and institutional framework as a member of the National Academic Council, Board of Governors, Executive Committee, and Endowment Committee. His strategic foresight helped steer IPS’s research and policy direction, emphasizing regional cooperation with China, Turkey, Iran, and Africa, and contributing to key areas such as energy, Afghanistan, Kashmir, and IT development.

Beyond his institutional engagements, Major Amanullah was deeply devoted to humanitarian service. As chairman of Akhuwat’s Steering Committee, he pioneered Islamic microfinance programs and community uplift initiatives across northern Pakistan. His tenure as president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1991–92) and as the first president of the Islamabad Stock Exchange (1989–1994) reflected his dynamic leadership and vision for economic empowerment and industrial development.

Speakers at the condolence reference paid heartfelt tributes to his exemplary life, describing him as a man of conviction, humility, and foresight, someone who seamlessly blended professionalism with compassion and purpose. They remembered him as a guiding force and mentor whose ethical leadership, discipline, and commitment to nurturing others continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him. His life remains a testament to selfless service and visionary action for the collective good.