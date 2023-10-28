Lanka T10 Cricket Auction Scheduled for November 10th

COLOMBO, OCT 28 /DNA/ – The widely popular T10 will make its foray in Sri Lanka for the first time with the highly-anticipated Player Auction for the inaugural season of Lanka T10 set to take place on Friday, November 10th, 2023. The exciting T10 format has captured the imagination of cricket fans globally and now, the thrilling tournament will spread its magic in the beautiful city of Colombo with the first season to be played from December 12th, 2023 to December 23rd, 2023.

The Lanka T10 is being organized by T Ten Sports Management in consortium with T Ten Global Sports and Innovative production Group.

Apart from the Men’s T10, Colombo There are also plans to host the first-ever Women’s T10, which will run parallel along with the Lanka T10, featuring some of the best women players in the world.

There will be six men’s teams in the tournament, which will be named after six iconic Sri Lankan cities, which have played a significant role in shaping cricket in Sri Lanka.

Mr. Shammi Silva, President of Sri Lanka Cricket, expressed his delight in hosting the inaugural Lanka T10 in Sri Lanka and said, “Cricket has been continuing to evolve, and T10 is the latest form to enter the fray and is becoming a popular format in the game.

We are delighted to be a part of this newer venture and are confident that the initial version of Lanka T10 will be a success story.”

Player registrations for Lanka T10 have already begun and it will close on 5th November, Players can register themselves on http://ttensports.com/

Ex Sri Lankan players need to register themselves through the link. While all current players will be included in the Auction through SLC’s internal process.