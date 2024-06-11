Lakki Marwat Operation: Troops destroy multiple terrorist hideouts: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, JUN 11 /DNA/ – In response to the recent Improvised Explosive Device explosion that claimed the lives of seven brave soldiers including Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas and Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir, the security forces, on night 10/11 June 2024, launched an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District to bring the perpetrators of the heinous act to justice.

During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which eleven terrorists were successfully neutralized & sent to hell while multiple terrorist hideouts were also busted.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.