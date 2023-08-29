LAJA, UN Women hold first national conference of service providers in justice sector                

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 29: The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) and UN Women has successfully conducted the first-ever National Conference of Service Providers. The event brought together a diverse network of Criminal Justice stakeholders to engage in cross-learning and exchange of best practices, with an aim to establish standards of care for survivors and to strengthen the implementation of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) laws across Pakistan.

While addressing the audience, Ehsan Sadiq, Director General of the National Police Bureau, proclaimed the importance of this collaborative effort and said, “This Conference represents a paramount stride in addressing GBV comprehensively. By connecting professionals across various domains, we are creating a robust network poised to build a more coordinated response to GBV, ensuring survivors receive the support they rightfully deserve.”

Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson of the Special Committee on Anti-Rape Law at the Ministry of Law and Justice highlighted the transformative potential of the conference: “Our commitment to enhancing GBV laws is intrinsically linked to improving mechanisms for supporting survivors. This conference acts as a cornerstone in aligning our legal framework with the specific needs of survivors, driving a survivor-centric approach.”

This historic conference marks a significant step toward advancing the standards of services and response for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Pakistan.

Sharmeela Rassool, Country Representative of UN Women, emphasized the country-wide significance of this initiative: “Ending gender-based violence requires a united national effort, where every individual becomes a voice against silence. Let us join hands and work together tirelessly until every corner of our nation is free from the shadows of GBV. The National Conference of Service Providers serves as a pivotal endeavour in fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on a national scale, contributing to the broader international mission to eradicate GBV.”

Supreme Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah lauded the efforts of all stakeholders in making the conference a reality. “The quality of dialogue and the innovative approaches discussed in this conference will go a long way in facilitating survivors, ensuring they receive the support they need. To win the war against GBV, it is essential that all stakeholders of the justice sector are fully on board and this conference provides a wonderful platform for that purpose.”

In addition, Supreme Court Justice Ayesha Malik in the concluding remarks said, “ To strength our society we must extend our care to our most vulnerable members. The National Conference of Service Providers has illuminated a path towards progress, one where survivors are empowered, laws are fortified, and justice prevails. Our collective efforts are the beacon of hope that guides us toward a safer, more equitable future.”

The conference provided a unique platform for prominent experts, practitioners, and policymakers from a range of fields, including law enforcement, judiciary, social services, health, and civil society, to convene and collaborate. By promoting the exchange of evidence-based strategies and interdisciplinary cooperation during the panel discussions, the conference aims to elevate the overall response to GBV, ultimately leading to a safer and more equitable society.