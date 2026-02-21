Lahore seminar links Prophet’s “P.B.U.H” life with national cohesion goals

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE, FEB 21 /DNA/ – The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, University of Narowal, Islamic Research Institute of the International Islamic University Islamabad, and Jamia Muhammadi Sharif, organized a one-day seminar titled “The Role of National Seerah Chairs of HEC in Peaceful Co-Existence, National Cohesion, Solidarity, Social Reconstruction and Civilized National Building” at the Seerat Center, HEC, Lahore on Saturday.

The chief guest on the occasion was Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal. Distinguished speakers who addressed the audience included Prof. Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq, Vice Chancellor, University of Narowal; Prof. Dr. Ali Bin Khizran bin Muhammad Al ’Umri, Professor, King Khalid University, Abha, Saudi Arabia; Prof. Dr. Ahmed Saad Al Ahmed, President, International Islamic University Islamabad; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akram, Director General, Islamic Research Institute; and Sahibzada Muhammad Qamar Ul Haq, President, Jamia Muhammadi Sharif.

Over 100 participants attended the seminar, including applicants for Seerah Chairs, professors from higher education institutions in Lahore, and faculty members from various colleges of the city.

The participants were divided into six thematic groups focusing on Leadership and Governance; Human Rights and Social Justice in the Perspective of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him); Business, Commerce and Property Rights in the Perspective of the Seerah; Education and Knowledge in the Perspective of the Seerah; Gender Studies, Women’s Rights, and Social Welfare in the Perspective of the Seerah; and Global Peace, Interfaith and Communal Harmony, and Sustainable Development in the Perspective of the Seerah.

In his keynote address, Prof. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that solutions to contemporary challenges can be found in the light of the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). He expressed the hope that the younger generation would not only study and admire the Seerah but would integrate its teachings into their daily lives.

The Minister shared that under each Seerah Chair, leadership campuses, research programs, and student forums would be established to institutionalize scholarly engagement. He noted that Seerah Chairs place a significant responsibility on universities to connect the teachings of the Seerah with contemporary global challenges, including interfaith harmony, social justice, and sustainable development.

Referring to national development frameworks such as Vision 2025 and Uraan Pakistan, the Minister stated that true advancement is not confined to infrastructure projects like motorways and power plants, but also encompasses social harmony, emotional stability, moral strength, and wisdom.

At the closing of the seminar, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Sheeraz, Deputy Director, Seerat Center Lahore, on behalf of the Higher Education Commission, expressed his sincere gratitude to all the distinguished guests and participants for their presence and valuable contributions to the event.

The seminar concluded with the exchange of souvenirs among the dignitaries, followed by a group photograph commemorating the occasion.