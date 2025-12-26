Lahore ranks first among the most polluted cities

LAHORE, Dec 26 (APP/DNA): Lahore has once again has emerged on top ranking in terms of pollution.Pollution is increasing due to low wind speed and decrease in temperature.

According to Met office sources,Lahore has come first among the most polluted cities in the world.

The overall air pollution rate in the city has been recorded at 318.

The air pollution rate in Civil Secretariat was 539,in Gulberg II 499,in Cantt 353,in Iqbal Town 344 on Barki Road 339, Bedian Road 258 while the pollution rate in Askari-10 was recorded at 252.

The Meteorological Department further said that there was no possibility of rain in the city and the weather will remain dry in the coming days.