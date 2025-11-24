Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi renew 10-year PSL contracts with PCB

ANSAR BHATTI

ISLAMABAD: Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have renewed their Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise rights for the next ten years after accepting the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new long-term offer, the two teams announced on Monday.

The renewals follow independent valuations conducted by EY MENA, which placed Lahore Qalandars as the league’s most valuable franchise based on combined on-field performance and organisational strength.

The Qalandars have won three PSL titles in the past four seasons, a run that has strengthened their position as one of the tournament’s leading sides.

Marking their 10th anniversary, the Qalandars held a “Decade of Glory” event in Islamabad, attended by players, management, partners, and international guests.

The celebrations included a trophy showcase and a reception with Zimbabwe Cricket’s Managing Director Givemore Makoni, and the visiting Zimbabwe team, reflecting the franchise’s growing global partnerships.

The team highlighted its ongoing collaboration with Zimbabwe Cricket, including player-exchange opportunities and support for Pakistani players seeking exposure in Zimbabwe’s domestic circuit.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza, popularly known as “Qalandars ka Sikandar,” featured prominently at the event. Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa and PSL final hero Kusal Perera also joined the celebrations.

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said that all franchises have worked extremely hard to make the Pakistan Super League a successful and powerful brand. “This is a collective achievement for all of us,” he stated.

He paid tribute to the management of Lahore Qalandars, acknowledging their efforts in significantly improving cricket standards in the country. Salman Naseer expressed hope that the partnership between PSL and Lahore Qalandars would continue for many years.

Addressing the ceremony, Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer Sameen Rana and Chief Executive Officer Atif Rana congratulated the Zimbabwe team for attending the event, adding that despite numerous challenges, the inauguration of the High-Performance Center marked an important milestone in Lahore Qalandars’ development journey.

They thanked the Zimbabwe Cricket Board for allowing Sikandar Raza to travel to Pakistan during their ongoing Test series — a moment he described as a source of pride for the franchise, adding that “We are grateful to PSL CEO Salman Naseer and Lahore Qalandars stars Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf, who have always rendered outstanding services for the franchise.”

A key announcement at the ceremony was the establishment of a new Lahore Qalandars High Performance Centre in partnership with Capital Smart City Islamabad, developed by the Zahid Rafiq Group.