LAHORE QALANDARS LIFT PSL TROPHY

Qalandars win their 1st PSL trophy

Multan Sultans defeated by 42 runs; Muhammad Hafeez, Shaheen, Wiese shine for Qalanders

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars on Sunday defeated Multan Sultans by 42 runs in the Pakistan Super League Final to win their first ever PSL t20 trophy.The Qalandars’ captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, had opted to bat first after winning the toss. The Sultans were handed a 181-run target at Gaddafi Stadium, with all eyes on Rizwan to take his team to victory. But Multan Sultans could only manage to make 138 runs.Muhammad Hafeez and Harry Brook boosted team’s efforts for getting a big total by scoring 69 and 41* respectively. David Wiese made a short yet useful cameo of 28 runs in just 8 deliveries.

For Multan Sultans, Asif Afridi took 3 wickets.

However, Hafeez gave an early setback to the Sultans and the fans watching the match as he dismissed Rizwan in the fourth over.

Hafeez bowled Rizwan around his legs and yorked him in the middle, clattering the stumps. After this, the veteran all-rounder jumped with joy as the Sultans’ skipper walked back.

Multan Sultans never gained any momentum and kept losing wickets one by one. Shan Masood got out on 19 and Rilee Rossouw could only contribute 15 runs. However, Khushdil Shah and Tim David resisted for some time.From bowling side, skipper Shaheen Afridi grabbed 3 wickets, while Muhammad Hafeez and Zaman Khan took 2 wickets each.Muhammad Hafeez was named the Player of the match for his all round performance.It is Lahore Qalanders first PSL title. Multan Sultans were the defending champions after being crowned in the previous edition.