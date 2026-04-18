Lahore Qalandars knock Rawalpindiz out of PSL 11 with dominant win

KARACHI, APR 18: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars secured their third victory of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 on Saturday, defeating Rawalpindi by 32 runs at the National Bank Stadium Karachi to eliminate them from the tournament.

Chasing 211, Rawalpindiz were restricted to 178-9 in their 20 overs, courtesy of an excellent bowling performance by the Qalandars’ attack.



Pindiz made a poor start as opener Shahzaib Khan became the first batter dismissed in the third over, falling to skipper Shaheen Afridi.

Afridi struck again in the same over, removing captain Mohammad Rizwan for a run-a-ball nine, which included two boundaries, leaving the side struggling at 17-2 in 2.3 overs.

Daryl Mitchell and Yasir Khan then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, taking the score past the 50-run mark. The duo added a 50-run stand as Yasir played positively, bringing up his fourth PSL half-century.

However, their 71-run partnership was broken when Haris Rauf dismissed Mitchell for 11 off 15 balls, including one four, leaving Pindiz at 88-3 in 9.2 overs.

Rauf struck again in the same over, removing Yasir after a brilliant 58 off 29 deliveries, which included six fours and three sixes.

Sam Billings and Dian Forrester attempted to rebuild the innings and took the score past 100. However, Sikandar Raza broke the stand by dismissing Billings via stumping for just seven runs.

RawalPindiz continued to lose wickets as Usama Mir joined the attack, removing Dian Forrester for eight off 10 balls, leaving the side at 110-6 in 12.5 overs.

Usama struck again, dismissing Colin McConchie for three off five deliveries. Daniel Sams then removed Razaullah cheaply for five off 10 balls, adding further pressure on the batting side.

Saad Masood fought hard with a spirited knock, pushing the total past 150 and bringing up his maiden PSL half-century.

In the final over, Haris Rauf picked up his third wicket by ending Saad’s impressive innings of 54 off 26 balls, which included nine fours and one six, while Asif Afridi hit a four off the last delivery.

Batting first, Lahore Qalandars finished their innings at 210-4 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of outstanding performances by their opening batters Mohammad Farooq and Fakhar Zaman.

The pair began scoring at regular intervals, with Farooq leading from the front as runs flowed quickly through boundaries, putting early pressure on the Pindiz bowling attack as the score crossed the 50-run mark inside the powerplay.

Farooq was in top-notch form with the bat, while Fakhar contributed steadily from the other end, which also helped the young batter raise his bat for his maiden PSL fifty.

The duo troubled the opposition and showed no signs of slowing down as they brought up their 100-run stand, showcasing their brilliance while aiming to post a mammoth total to defend.

However, the 121-run partnership was broken when Mohammad Amir struck on the fifth delivery of the 11th over, dismissing the prized wicket of Farooq, who played an exceptional knock of 63 off 41 deliveries, including five fours and the same number of sixes.

Fakhar remained composed at the crease and kept the scoreboard moving for his side, which not only helped the team’s total surge past the 150-run mark but also saw the left-handed batter raise his bat for his 25th PSL half-century.

Abdullah Shafique came to the crease and started piling on runs, notching up a 50-run stand alongside Fakhar as the duo remained dominant with their batting approach.

However, Razaullah struck to break the 70-run partnership, dismissing Abdullah Shafique, who played a vital knock of 26 off 18 deliveries, including one four and two sixes.

Raza then dealt RawalPindiz another blow as he picked up his second wicket of the match, removing Sikandar Raza for a first-ball duck, leaving the team at 191-3 after 18 overs.

Qalandars lost their fourth wicket in the 19th over as Mohammad Amir struck to end Fakhar Zaman’s brilliant innings. He played an exceptional knock of 84 off 54 deliveries, featuring 11 fours and one six.

Charith Asalanka and Asif Ali came to the crease in the final over to finish the Qalandars’ innings.

Asif struck back-to-back sixes to push the team’s total past the 200-run mark and remained unbeaten on 14 off six deliveries, while Asalanka added one run.

Razaullah and Mohammad Amir led the bowling attack, picking up two wickets each during their spells.