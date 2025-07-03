Lahore Qalandars Join Anti-Narcotics Force in Fight Against Drugs
Commander Regional Directorate Anti -Narcotics Force Brigadier Alexander Hayat and Rana Atif CEO Lahore Qalandars sign a Memorandum of Understanding against Drug Awareness
Lahore, JULY 3 (DNA): Anti -narcotics force Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to raise awareness of the serious drugs on human health among the youth.
Anti -narcotics force Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which the Lahore Qalandars and Anti -Narcotics Force will work together to raise awareness among the youth and the Lahore Qalandars will fight against the use of drugs through sports activities and awareness campaigns.
A Memorandum of Understanding has been formally signed between the Commander Regional Directorate Anti -Narcotics Force Punjab Brigadier Sikandar Hayat and Rana Atif CEO Lahore Qalandars at a festive event held in Lahore.
Related News
PPPP delegation visits Iranian embassy, condemns Israeli aggression
ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP/DNA):A senior delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) led byRead More
Massive Security for Muharram: Over 49,000 Police Deployed, Says Sharjeel Memon
KARACHI, JUL 3 (APP/DNA):Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit SharjeelRead More
Comments are Closed