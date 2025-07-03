Lahore Qalandars Join Anti-Narcotics Force in Fight Against Drugs 

Commander Regional Directorate Anti -Narcotics Force Brigadier Alexander Hayat and Rana Atif CEO Lahore Qalandars sign a Memorandum of Understanding against Drug Awareness

Anti -narcotics force Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, according to which the Lahore Qalandars and Anti -Narcotics Force will work together to raise awareness among the youth and the Lahore Qalandars will fight against the use of drugs through sports activities and awareness campaigns.

