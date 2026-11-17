LAHORE, NOV 17 /DNA/ – Media briefing for 12th Vice Admiral H.M.S. Choudri Amateur Golf Cup 2026 was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Commander Central Punjab, Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie briefed the media on details of the tournament, scheduled to be played from 19 to 22 November 2026 at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club, Lahore.

While addressing the media, Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in promoting and fostering a sporting culture across the country. This golf cup holds significant importance, and golf championships organized by Pakistan Navy in Lahore since 2011 are a testament to this fact. He further appreciated the commendable performances demonstrated by participants in previous editions and anticipated another highly competitive championship this year.

The tournament features three major categories: Amateurs, Seniors and Ladies. The Amateurs category includes players with a handicap of 10 or below, who will play 18 holes daily, competing a total of 54 holes over three days. In the Ladies category, golfers with a handicap of 24 or below will compete over 18 holes. Senior Amateurs, with a handicap of 14 or below, will participate in a two-day competition featuring 36 holes.