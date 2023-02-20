Lahore, Almaty flight to start from April 21

In May flights between Karachi and Almaty shall Commence: Ambassador Kistafin

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin has disclosed that direct air links between Kazakhstan and Pakistan shall be established from April 21, 2023 when a flight from Almaty will land in Lahore.

The ambassador told this to the daily Islamabad POST during a recent interaction. He further said that there will be two flights per week between Lahore and Almaty. He further told that in May direct air links between Almaty and Karachi shall be established. The ambassador said ever since his arrival in Pakistan he was working zealously for the establishment of the air link between the two countries and by the grace of God his efforts had yielded positive results. The ambassador also thanked the Pakistani authorities for extending their full cooperation and thus making this project a success. To a question the Ambassador said the sustainability of these flights is ostensibly linked to passenger load. He hoped that he shall be able to make this project sustainable one with support of all stakeholders. He said Almaty can serve as a regional hub for passengers in case they would like to visit other Central Asian states. He said Kyrgyz capital Bishkek was just two hours drive from Almaty. It may also be mentioned here that flights from Islamabad to Baku, which were discontinued for a while are also set to resume in near future. The officials of both Pakistan and Azerbaijan are trying to re-establish link between Islamabad and Baku.