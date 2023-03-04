Lady strangled to death her mother in law

QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

DNA

ATTOCK (MARCH-04): A lady has strangled to death her mother in law to avenge the family disputes here in Mohallah Amanpura within the purview of the police station Pindigheb in the early hours of Saturday.

Police while quoting the family of the victim, said that the alleged killer Sajida Bibi was habitual of creatingpersonal feud with her mother in law Balqees Bibi over some domestic issues. On Saturday, both exchanged hot words on the pretest of their disputesto get rid of daily quarrel, Sajida Bibi intercepted her mother in law and fled away from the crime scene afterstrangulating her to death. On information, police squad reached the spot to collect the evidences and shifted the dead body to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindigheb for its detailed autopsy. Later on, case was registered against the nominated killer while dead body was handed over to its real heirs. However, the killer lady could not be arrested by the police till filing of this story.