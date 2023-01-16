Labourer buried alive while digging

FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN

ATTOCK (JAN-16) – A 40 years old bricks kilnworker was buried alive while digging a mound of mud in Islampurawithin the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal Police Station here on Monday. Police said , 40 years old Shahzad Khan was digging a mound of mud at a brick kiln when the mound of mud cave in due to land sliding caused during the recent territorial rains.

Soon after the incident, his fellow workers come to rescue him and shiftedhim to TehsilHeadquarters HospitalHassanabadal in precarious condition where he pronounced dead. Later on, his dead body was handed over to his heirs after completing all legal formalities.