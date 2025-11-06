Kyrgyzstan participates in 43rd session of UNESCO General Conference

BISHKEK, NOV 6 (KABAR/APP/DNA):Kyrgyz delegation is participating in the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, which is taking place in Samarkand. According to the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in his speech on November 4, Ambassador and Kyrgyz representative to UNESCO Sadyk Sher-Niyaz expressed gratitude to the fraternal people of Uzbekistan for their hospitality and for hosting this session.

He emphasized President Sadyr Zhaparov’s words that, despite all difficulties, the country has achieved political stability and is implementing consistent socio-economic reforms. Sadyk Sher-Niyaz noted that special attention is being paid to climate change, the preservation of mountain ecosystems and cultural heritage, and the significant progress achieved in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. He briefed the delegation on Kyrgyzstan’s upcoming international events, including the VI World Nomad Games and the Second Bishkek+25 Summit.

On the same day, Ambassador Sadyk Sher-Niyaz and Arslan Koychiev, Advisor to the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Special presidential representative for the Issyk-Kul Forum, met with UNESCO Director-General-nominee Khaled Al-Anani, who was invited to participate in the anniversary Issyk-Kul International Forum in June 2026.

A resolution declaring December 15 “World Turkic Language Family Day” was also adopted on the sidelines of the General Conference. Work on the resolution took four years, jointly involving Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. This date was chosen in honor of the decipherment of the Orkhon inscriptions, the oldest written monuments of the Turkic script dating back to the 8th century. The resolution will promote the common language, culture and documentary heritage of Turkic-speaking states within UNESCO.