Kyrgyz embassy thanks Pakistan for providing humanitarian aid

ISLAMABAD, APR 10: The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan grateful for the support by provided by the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) in this crucial time.

On humanitarian aid from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the Kyrgyz Republic As part of anti-crisis activities aimed at combating Covid-19, the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Pakistan has worked out the issue of receiving humanitarian aid from the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

On April 9, 2021, in Islamabad, the National Disaster Management Authority of Pakistan handed over humanitarian aid to the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the form of 5 thousand N95 medical masks, 5 thousand protective suits, 5 thousand protective shields, with a total weight of 1400 kg. for the needs of the health care of the Kyrgyz Republic in the fight against coronavirus infection.

On April 10, 2021, the first batch of humanitarian aid was sent to our country weighing 816 kg. a charter flight on the Islamabad-Bishkek route of the Aviatrafik airline.