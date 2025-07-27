Kyrgyz Deputy PM seeks stronger trade ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, JUL 27 /DNA/ – Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Edil Baisalov on Sunday sought Pakistani chambers’ active role in enhancing business-to-business cooperation between the two countries.

He was addressing a reception hosted in his honour by Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Republic in Lahore, Meher Kashif Younis and President of Kyrgyzstan Trade House, Dr Shahid Hasan at Serena Hotel.

Mr Edil who is leading a high-level delegation said there was a huge scope of bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals, textile, energy, tourism and other sectors between the two countries, he said and hoped a number of agreements and MoUs would be signed during the detailed discussions between the two sides.

The reception was also attended by prominent Pakistani businessmen, representatives of chambers of commerce & industry.

Mr Edil Baisalov expressed gratitude to Meher Kashif Younis and Shahid Hasan for hosting reception in his honour and for the Kyrgyz delegation and for keeping the Kyrgyzstan-Pakistan partnership intact and dynamic.

“I shall convey the personal message of our national leader President Sadyr Japarov to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the upcoming meeting,” said the deputy PM of Kyrgyzstan. About Kyrgyzstan’s current economic and industrial potential, he said in the last ten years, Kyrgyzstan has changed.

The snow leopard, which is also national symbol of Kyrgyzstan has woken up, he said, saying it is still a cub but it is growing and becoming a force to deal with. I invite the Pakistani businessmen and investors to take advantage of the investment-friendly climate of Kyrgyzstan and take part in building its national economy, he said. There are huge opportunities for joint ventures on both sides. The visit he said was only the beginning of a long and successful enduring partnership between the two countries.

Earlier, in his welcome address Meher Kashif Younis welcomed the Kyrgyz Deputy PM and the members of his delegation to Pakistan and briefed them about a number of initiatives taken to explore Kyrgyz business, trade and tourism. We have signed MoUs in pharmaceuticals, textile and education with Kyrgyzstan public and private sectors and your visit, excellency will further strengthen the bilateral relations.