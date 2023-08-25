Kyrgyz ambassador emphasizes bilateral trade potential

Promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan

An important milestone could be the Kyrgyz Ambassador Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich

Housing & Construction Property Expo has gained popularity in the real estate sector as a means of generating leads and expanding your network, M. Khurshid Barlas Chairman PAEI

The three-day exhibition, which will begin on November 17, will be attended by renowned builders, developers, allied construction industry, tourism industry and various business communities from across the country.

ISLAMABAD, AUG 25 |DNA| – The founder chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry, Khurshid Barlas, along with the PAEI delegation including Fahad Barlas, Convener Exhibition, Amin-u- Rahman, Shamraiz Iqbal, EC members met with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan.

In the meeting, Chairman Khurshid Barlas briefed the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan about “3rd Pakistan International Property Housing and Construction Exhibition from 17-19 November 2023” at Pakistan China Friendship Center Islamabad.

The three-day exhibition will be attended by a large number of prominent builders, developers, allied construction industry from all over the country, including banking projects and various business community related to the tourism industry. Highlighting the exhibition.

To introduce property buyers and investors to their latest property developments as well as upcoming projects Property Expos have gained popularity in the real estate sector as a means of generating leads and expanding their network.

During the conversation, Kyrgyz Ambassador Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich said that the development of bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can be a milestone in regional and global trade integration and linkages.

Due to their geo- economic importance, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan can play an important role in promoting trade links between different regions and global markets. He said that the geographical location of Kyrgyzstan provides many opportunities for trade with Pakistan.

Chairman of Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry Khurshid Barlas presented a special invitation to the Kyrgyz ambassador to Participate in 3rd Pakistan International Exhibition, which was accepted by the Kyrgyz ambassador and assured that he would ensure his participation in the exhibition.

Finally, Chairman PAEI presented shield to the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan, His Excellency Totuiaev Ulanbek Asankulovich.