Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Main Menu

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

| July 28, 2026
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, arrived in Islamabad today on an official visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Upon arrival at Islamabad International Airport, the dignitary was received by Mr Zahid Hussain, Additional Secretary (Middle East), Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the two sides will hold talks covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The visit reflects the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kuwait, anchored in shared history, mutual trust and close cooperation.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Petrol price hiked by Rs3.66, diesel up Rs4.80 per litre

OGRA announces minor increase in Petrol and Diesel prices effective July 29

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – The Government of Pakistan, through the Ministry of Energy (PetroleumRead More

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, JUL 28 /DNA/ – Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs ofRead More

Comments are Closed