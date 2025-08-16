Kuwaiti FM condoles with Dar over heavy causalities in floods

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya has sent condolences to Pakistan on behalf of Crown Prince Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah over the loss of lives and properties due to the flash floods that hit the country’s northern areas.

According to details surfaced on Saturday, the Kuwaiti foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. On this occasion, the Kuwaiti foreign minister has made it clear that government and Kuwaiti people stand in complete solidarity with Pakistan in these testing times.

Also Read: Northern Pakistan flood: Saudi Arabia, Iran condole loss of lives

Kuwait has offered its assistance in these difficult times. Dar has expressed his gratitude to the Kuwaiti government and masses for offering cooperation to Pakistan in these difficult hours.