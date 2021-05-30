Kuwait restores family, business visas for Pakistanis citizens

DNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait has restored family and business visas for Pakistani citizens after ten years. This was announced by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah while talking to Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad in Kuwait (Sunday).

The Interior Minister handed over a special letter written by Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Kuwaiti Counterpart. The meeting also decided to issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in medical and oil field.

Pakistani citizens living in Gulf countries can also get online Kuwaiti visa. Thanking the Kuwaiti Prime Minister on restoration of Visa for Pakistani citizens, the Interior Minister said that after this decision, huge job opportunities will be available for Pakistanis in Kuwait. He said by lifting ban on business visa, the trade will also increase between the two countries.