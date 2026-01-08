Kuwait demands male HTV drivers, helpers via Pakistani agency

ISLAMABAD, JAN 8 (APP/DNA): Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), an attached department of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD), would export the workforce to the Kingdom of Kuwait.

An official source told APP here on Thursday that the OEC collecting the required documents from the interested candidates who meet the prescribed qualifications and experience would sent to abroad.

He said that in this workforce demand including HTV drivers and helpers only male with the age of 21 to 39.

Talking about the term & conditions added that contract period for 02 years, renewable (as per Kuwait Labor Law) duty 8 hours per day, 6 days a week, weekly off: One (01) day per week, Accommodation will be provided by the company until issuance of Civil ID; KD 40 applicable upon moving out.

Government medical insurance (as per Kuwait Labor Law), Air Ticket: Provided by the company as per company policy and 30 days paid annual leave (as per Kuwait Labor Law).

Overtime, as per Kuwait Labor Law and company policy, Visa & Residence Permit wold be provided by the company.

He said that interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/.

The applicant will submit/attach the deposited Bank challan amounting to Rs. 500/- generated at the time of online application submission and closing date of the applications January 20, 2026.