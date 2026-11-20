PESHAWAR, NOV 20 /DNA/ – Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held a meeting with a delegation of the Italian development organisation ISCOS to discuss ongoing development initiatives in Pakistan particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as opportunities to strengthen cooperation with Italian institutions and experts.

The delegation comprised Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, Paolo Pozzo, Mario Barberini and Yasir Iqbal.

During the meeting the Governor was briefed on ISCOS’s ongoing development projects in Pakistan its collaboration with various Italian institutions and experts and initiatives aimed at promoting technical and vocational training employment opportunities and sustainable development particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers significant potential for the preservation of its historical and cultural heritage equipping young people with modern technical skills and creating new employment opportunities for local communities. He said the provincial government encourages all initiatives that contribute to economic empowerment and sustainable development.

The delegation informed the Governor that ISCOS is currently implementing four major development projects in Pakistan: Khyber PATH Just in Transition RISE and WAQT. These projects focus on technical and vocational training international mobility of skilled workers preservation and development of archaeological heritage nutrition sanitation and the economic empowerment of home-based workers particularly women.

The Governor welcomed these initiatives and observed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa holds exceptional significance due to its rich historical and cultural heritage. He emphasised that linking the preservation of archaeological sites with technical training and employment opportunities for young people represents an important step towards ensuring both the protection of cultural heritage and economic benefits for local communities.

The meeting also discussed the development of modern technical training curricula in the field of green construction with the support of Italian experts as part of the broader green transition agenda. The initiative aims to equip Pakistani youth and trainers with environmentally friendly construction skills in line with evolving international standards and requirements.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Pakistan and Italy in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) including the exchange of experts and the promotion of training programmes aligned with international professional standards. He said that Pakistani youth must be equipped with modern skills and international exposure to enhance their competitiveness in the global job market.

The Governor further emphasised that the effective inclusion of women youth and vulnerable segments of society in economic activities is an essential requirement of the present time. He said the ultimate objective of technical education and skills development programmes should not merely be to provide training, but to create opportunities for decent employment, improved livelihoods and long-term economic empowerment.