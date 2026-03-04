Kundi condoles with Iran over martyrdom of Supreme Leader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 /DNA/: Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad along with former federal minister Sajid Hussain Turi to express condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The governor recorded his remarks in the visitors’ book at the embassy, paying tribute to Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian martyrs, said a news release.

He also offered Fateha for the departed souls and prayed for the elevation of their ranks.

During the visit, Kundi met with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghaddam and conveyed heartfelt sympathies on behalf of himself and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the people of the province, as well as the entire nation of Pakistan, were deeply saddened and grieved over the martyrdom of the Iranian Supreme Leader.

“The martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei is a great loss for the Muslim Ummah,” the governor said, adding that he stood in solidarity with the government and people of Iran in this hour of grief.

He said the late leader was a courageous figure who embraced martyrdom for a noble cause and said that every eye in Pakistan was tearful over the tragic incident.

Kundi also paid tribute to the resilience, unity, and spirit of the Iranian people, reaffirming that Iran is a brotherly Islamic country and that Pakistan stands with its people in times of sorrow and joy alike.

He emphasized the importance of safeguarding Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Reza Amiri Moghaddam thanked the governor for visiting the embassy and sharing in Iran’s grief.

He expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan, saying that the Muslim world was deeply anguished over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.