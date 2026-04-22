Kundi assures to resolve issues of tobacco growers, dealers

PESHAWAR, Apr 22: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday assured that issues faced by tobacco growers and dealers in the province would be resolved on priority basis.

The Governor said this in a meeting here at Governor’s House that was attended by representatives of tobacco growers and dealers, officials of the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). A 30-member delegation of growers and dealers, including President of the Tobacco Dealers Association Muhammad Iftikhar, along with other representatives, participated in the session. Chairman PTB Muhammad Shahid Hussain and Commissioner Inland Revenue Ayesha Dilshad were also present.

During the meeting, growers and dealers highlighted concerns regarding tobacco production, exports, cancellation of agreements, non-determination of appropriate prices, and imposition of additional taxes by the FBR.

They expressed reservations over the cancellation of long-term agreements with multinational companies and non-payment of dues, stating that such issues were adversely affecting tobacco cultivation in the province.

The participants also demanded that the tobacco crop be removed from the narcotics category, terming current policies detrimental to their interests.

Chairman PTB Muhammad Shahid Hussain briefed the meeting on legal aspects of price fixation and contract cancellations, stating that multinational companies enter into agreements based on their requirements.

He said surplus production and availability beyond demand had led companies to cancel contracts. However, he assured that growers would be paid fair prices in accordance with the law and pending payments would be ensured by April 30.

FBR officials informed the meeting that a defined legal mechanism exists for tax collection from both registered and unregistered tobacco dealers, adding that efforts were being made to facilitate stakeholders within the legal framework.

Governor Kundi directed growers and dealers to present their concerns and proposals in writing in the next meeting.

He emphasized that the government was committed to safeguarding the interests of tobacco growers and dealers and ensuring provision of all possible facilities.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to bring together stakeholders to discuss legal and policy perspectives and find workable solutions to the issues facing the tobacco sector in the province.