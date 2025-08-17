KTrade’s Ali Farid Khwaja honored as Pride of Pakistan at Independence Day & Marka-e-Haq Parade

KARACHI, AUG 17 /DNA/ – Ali Farid Khwaja, the Chairman of KTrade was recognized as a Pride of Pakistan by ISPR at the Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq Parade held on the 14th of August for his contributions for bringing investment in Pakistan. Ali co-founded KTrade, the leading investment bank and stock brokerage in Pakistan and is recognized as a thought leader on entrepreneurship, investments, economy and technology.

In the Parade, his contributions to bringing investment in Pakistan in government bonds, stocks and startups was highlighted, along with his role as a speaker at conferences and on media platforms.

KTrade has been a trail blazer in promoting financial literacy and providing access to investors to Pakistani stock market. KTrade app has more than a million downloads and is used by thousands of people daily for investing in stocks listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. KTrade has also helped raise money for Pakistani companies in areas such as food, steel, real estate, music, logistics, ecommerce, co-working, medtech and education. In May 2025, during Marka-e-Haq, KTrade hosted Pakistan Investment Conference in London with participations from leading Pakistani companies and global investors. KTrade is also the only Pakistani investment firm which is active in Saudi Arabia and has contributed to Saudi Vision 2030.

Ali Farid Khwaja was also recognized for his social contributions. He is a trustee of Friends of LUMS UK, and on the advisory boards of KASB Institute of Technology, Hamdard University (Finance Committee), Center for Digital Asset Research at LUMS and a Foundation Council member of LUMS Entrepreneurship Center.