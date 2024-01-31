KTrade Securities becomes sponsor of the Multan Sultan cricket team

KTrade app is the most popular stock trading app in Pakistan with over 1 million downloads. We value the spirit of struggle, determination, optimism and teamwork which are shared with cricket and Multan Sultan

Karachi, JAN 31: KTrade Securities (formerly known as KASB Securities), the leading stock trading platform in Pakistan has become the official sponsor of the Multan Sultan team for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024. This is the first time a capital markets firm from the Pakistan Stock Exchange has sponsored a cricket team at the premier cricket tournament in Pakistan.

Cricket is more than a game, it is a celebration of hard work, persistence, struggle, competition and success. It brings us together as family, friends, society and nation. At KTrade, our mission is to connect Pakistani people to investment opportunities in Pakistan by helping them invest in stocks, bonds, government securities, commodities, mutual funds, and companies. We think financial planning and investment are critical for the well-being and success of every Pakistani household. This should not be limited to only a select few. KTrade app is the most popular stock trading app in Pakistan with over 1 million downloads. We value the spirit of struggle, determination, optimism and teamwork which are shared with cricket and Multan Sultan.

“We are proud of our association with the Multan Sultan team. Multan Sultan is the underdog in the overdrive. They punch beyond their weight through passion and energy, which is the feat of a true champion. Their cricket is not only about the game on the field but about social and community development of a region which has deep historical value and entrepreneurial energy”, said Ali Farid Khwaja, the Chairman of KTrade Securities.

Hijab Zahid, General Manager of Multan Sultans also commented on the partnership: “We are extremely delighted to have KTrade on board. To have a respected stock brokerage firm in KTrade collaborating with us is a testimony of how popular Multan Sultans as a franchise is. Through this partnership, cricket is tapping into a new industry in Pakistan, which will prove to be beneficial for the game and the stock and commodity brokerage industry.”