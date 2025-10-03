KTH launches month-long free breast screening camp

PESHAWAR, Oct 03 (APP):Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) has launched a free breast screening camp as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the hospital spokesperson, like every year, this year’s campaign is being observed with full dedication.

The month-long camp will run till October 31, offering women free check-ups, free biopsy procedures, free mammograms, as well as awareness and counseling sessions about breast cancer.

In addition, the Breast Care Unit has formed a special survivors’ group consisting of women who have successfully recovered from breast cancer.

This group will guide other patients about treatment stages while also providing motivation and emotional support.

The initiative aims to raise awareness, promote early detection, and ensure easy access to treatment, ultimately saving lives from this life-threatening disease.

The camp is being supervised by Prof. Dr. Mah Munir Khan, Chairperson, Department of Surgery and Assistant Professor Dr. Iram Sabir, Department of Surgery.

Hospital administration has urged women not to ignore their health and to avail this facility, emphasizing that, “The best protection is early detection.”