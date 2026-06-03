KSrelief Successfully Completes Distribution of 3,500 Shelter NFI Kits Across Merged Districts of KP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has successfully concluded the fifth phase of its Shelter Non-Food Items (NFI) assistance project in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, providing critical humanitarian support to vulnerable communities.

KSrelief Successfully Completes Distribution of 3,500 Shelter NFI Kits Across Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

As part of this initiative, a total of 3,500 Shelter NFI Kits were distributed among deserving families across seven regions, including Upper Kurram (500 kits), Lower Kurram (500 kits), Mohmand (500 kits), Orakzai (500 kits), North Waziristan (500 kits), Lower South Waziristan (500 kits), and Upper South Waziristan (500 kits).

KSrelief Successfully Completes Distribution of 3,500 Shelter NFI Kits Across Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Each Shelter NFI Kit included a tent, solar panel with LED lighting system, two thermal blankets, plastic mats, a kitchen set, a water cooler, and antibacterial soap items carefully selected to meet the immediate needs of vulnerable households and strengthen their preparedness during emergencies.

The project was implemented in close collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Hayat Foundation, ensuring effective coordination, transparency, and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to the targeted beneficiaries.

Through this collective effort, the initiative successfully reached and benefited more than 24,129 individuals, reaffirming KSrelief’s unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable communities and improving living conditions. The project also reflects the enduring humanitarian partnership and strong bonds of solidarity between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in serving communities affected by crises and disasters.