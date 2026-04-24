KSrelief feeds 8,500 needy families in Punjab’s final phase

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has successfully completed the distribution of food packages to 8,500 families in Punjab under the final phase of the Food Security Support Project in Pakistan. The initiative was aimed at ensuring the provision of essential food supplies to food-insecure and deserving populations.

Under this intervention, food packages weighing 97 kilograms each were distributed among vulnerable communities in Punjab, most of whom were affected by recent floods. A total of 8,500 food packages were distributed across 10 districts, including Multan (Jalalpur Pirwala) 1,000, Bahawalpur 1,000, Muzaffargarh (Alipur) 900, Bahawalnagar 1,600, Rajanpur 500, Nankana Sahib 500, Khanewal (Kabirwala) 700, Rahim Yar Khan 700, Chiniot 800, and Toba Tek Singh 800.

Each package included 80 kilograms of flour, 5 liters of cooking oil, 5 kilograms of sugar, 5 kilograms of Daal chana, and 2 kilograms of dates, ensuring essential nutritional support for beneficiary families.

The distribution process was carried out in a transparent and well-coordinated manner with the support of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), district administrations, and KSrelief’s implementing partners, Hayat Foundation and the Peace and Development Organization.

This initiative reflects KSrelief’s continued commitment to strengthening food security across Pakistan by providing timely assistance to vulnerable communities. It further underscores KSrelief’s broader humanitarian mission to alleviate suffering and promote sustainable development worldwide.