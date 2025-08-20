KSrelief dispatches major relief convoy for flood-affected families in KP

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) has dispatched a large-scale emergency relief convoy to support victims of the recent flash floods and cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan; Mr. Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination; Mr. Abdullah Al-Baqami, Director of KSrelief Pakistan; along with representatives from National Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and members of national and international media.

The convoy comprises 10,000 Shelter NFI Kits and 10,000 Food Packages. Each Shelter Kit includes; Shelter, solar panels with LED lights, two thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap. Each Food Package, weighing 95 kilograms, contains wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil, carefully designed to address the immediate nutritional needs of families.

Distribution will be carried out in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RR&SD), and KSrelief Implementing partners Hayat Foundation and Peach and Development Organization —ensuring transparent and timely delivery of aid to the most vulnerable communities.

This initiative reflects the continued commitment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through KSrelief, to extend humanitarian assistance to Pakistan. Over the years, KSrelief has launched numerous projects across the country in food security, health, shelter, education, and disaster response—further deepening the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between the two nations.

The dispatch of this convoy stands as another milestone in this enduring partnership, providing urgent relief to families affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.