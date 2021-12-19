KSA FM lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation

RAWALPINDI – /DNA/- FM of KSA called on COAS. Matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan & bilateral defence relations were discussed. COAS thanked KSA leadership for convening 17th Extraordinary Session of OIC’ CFM at Islamabad. COAS said that this extraordinary session of OIC is extremely important to channelise international efforts & save Afghanistan from looming security & humanitarian crises. COAS reiterated that Pakistan values its historical & brotherly relations with KSA & acknowledges the kingdom’s unique place in Islamic world. COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia. COAS reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace & prosperity. Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.