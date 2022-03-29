Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Main Menu

Kremlin: Polls show unprecedented growth in support for Putin

| March 29, 2022

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that polling data pointed to a “fairly unprecedented” growth in Russian backing for President Vladimir Putin and he had the “absolute support” of the population.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Kremlin: Polls show unprecedented growth in support for Putin

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday that polling data pointed to a “fairly unprecedented” growth in RussianRead More

G7 rejects Putin demand to pay roubles for gas, German minister says

The world’s leading economies reject Russian demands to pay for imported gas in roubles, GermanRead More

Comments are Closed