Kremlin confirms upcoming Erdoğan-Putin meeting on Syria issue
MOSCOW: The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would visit Russia for talks soon to discuss issues including the conflict in Syria, where Moscow and Ankara back opposing sides.
Two Turkish officials told Reuters on Friday that Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin would hold talks later this month, with the violence in northwestern Syria likely to be the main item on the agenda.
« British Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby girl (Previous News)
Related News
Pakistan pavilion at expo 2020 Dubai to showcase 180 events
DUBAI, SEP 20 (DNA) – The Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, built at aRead More
Kremlin confirms upcoming Erdoğan-Putin meeting on Syria issue
MOSCOW: The Kremlin confirmed on Monday that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would visit Russia for talks soon to discuss issuesRead More
Comments are Closed