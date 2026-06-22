KP rich in investment opportunities: Governor Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said the province was endowed with vast natural resources, tourism potential, agriculture, minerals, hydropower, and oil and gas reserves, offering immense opportunities for local and foreign investors.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation of the United Business Group (UBG), which called on him at his Islamabad residence.

The delegation included Founder Group ICCI Chairman Tariq Sadiq, UBG Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, former Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Talagang Chamber of Commerce President Malik Shabbir Awan, ICCI Executive Member Shumaila Siddiqui, Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce President Samina Fazil, Group Leader Rawalpindi Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, former ICCI Executive Member Imtiaz Abbasi and others.

The Governor emphasized the importance of restoring border routes and regional trade corridors, saying Pakistan should have improved trade access to the Central Asian states to boost business, trade and economic activities.

He announced that an international tourism summit would soon be organized to promote tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that consultations were underway with Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari and other stakeholders regarding the event.

The summit is likely to be held at Nathia Gali and the Governor House Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said, adding that it would project Pakistan’s positive image globally, promote tourism and create new opportunities for investment and local economic growth.

Highlighting the need for women’s economic empowerment, Governor Kundi said women associated with handicrafts and cottage industries were not receiving fair compensation for their skills.

He urged the business and industrial community of Islamabad to help connect skilled women artisans with national and international markets, adding that the business community’s links with diplomatic circles and major institutions could facilitate the promotion and marketing of their products.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Sadiq said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa possessed enormous potential in investment, tourism and minerals, stressing that close cooperation between the government and the private sector was essential to capitalize on these opportunities.

Zafar Bakhtawari said stronger inter-provincial and international trade linkages were vital for Pakistan’s economic development, adding that improved access to Central Asian markets and the revival of trade corridors would benefit both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the national economy.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari welcomed the Governor’s announcement of the international tourism summit and said Pakistan, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourist destinations, deserved greater global recognition. He assured full cooperation from the business community in promoting tourism, investment and Pakistan’s positive image.

He also stressed the need for a joint strategy involving chambers of commerce, business organizations and diplomatic missions to help skilled women access international markets.

Malik Shabbir Awan called for stronger business ties between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, while Shumaila Siddiqui and Samina Fazil emphasized the need to create better marketing and export opportunities for women entrepreneurs and artisans.