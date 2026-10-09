KP reviews return plan for displaced families, Rescue 1122 projects in merged districts
PESHAWAR, Oct 09 (DNA):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has reviewed arrangements for the return of temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) to merged districts and progress on Rescue 1122 sub-station projects under the stabilisation plan.
The review took place at a meeting chaired by Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Sohail Khan, attended by the PDMA director general, representatives of SPO and SOG, and officials of the Relief Department, said a press release.
The Director Planning and representatives of district administrations participated online.
The meeting discussed proposals to increase the return grant for deserving displaced families, ensure transparent online payments, establish facilitation centres and improve arrangements for the smooth and effective return of affected families.
Participants also reviewed progress on Rescue 1122 sub-station projects in various districts, focusing on land-related issues and administrative and financial hurdles delaying implementation.
Secretary Relief Sohail Khan directed the relevant departments and agencies to strengthen coordination, resolve pending issues and accelerate work on priority projects.
He emphasised the need to ensure timely provision of facilities to the public and complete development projects within the stipulated timeframe.
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