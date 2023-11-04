KP reschedules MDCAT to ensure transparent medical college admissions

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has announced the rescheduling of the Medical College Admission Test (MDCAT) to be held on November 26.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, to ensure the transparent and fair conduct of these examinations.

During the meeting, Caretaker CM announced the establishment of test centers in various cities, including Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, and Abbottabad.

This decision aims to facilitate the students aspiring to pursue medical education across the province.

Emphasizing the need for meticulous planning, CM directed that comprehensive arrangements should be put in place to ensure the MDCAT is conducted with utmost transparency and fairness.

The rescheduled test will accommodate a total of 46,220 registered candidates who were initially set to take the Medical Entrance Test on September 10.