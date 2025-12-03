KP Govt approves major security, anti-corruption, welfare reforms

PESHAWAR, Dec 03 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced major decisions to strengthen police security, enforce zero tolerance for corruption, end political interference in official matters, and introduce a special welfare policy for families of martyred civil servants.

Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi also declared the supply of bulletproof vehicles, modern weapons and anti-drone systems to police on an emergency basis, along with the introduction of a public open-door policy and performance-based evaluation of government officers.

He announced several key decisions during the joint Darbar of police and civil officers here Wednesday.

The CM said shortage of resources will not be allowed to affect security operations. A special policy will be introduced for the families of martyred civil servants to ensure their welfare, he added.

The chief minister declared zero tolerance for corruption, stating that no officer will be given any concession.

He also announced that there would be no political interference in officers’ matters, but performance and results would be mandatory.

An open-door policy for the public was also announced, while government officers’ performance will be measured through key performance indicators (KPIs).

The CM reaffirmed that peace would be restored in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at all costs.